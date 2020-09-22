  1. Home
After Deepika Padukone, another popular actress' name crops up in drug related case

Another Bollywood actress, who delivered blockbuster hits during 2005-06, has now come under the NCB's scanner. Read details below.
18711 reads Mumbai Updated: September 22, 2020 03:09 pm
The Narcotics Control Bureau is going all out in exposing the Bollywood-drug nexus and as per latest reports another popular actress' name has cropped up. According to Times Now, another actress who delivered blockbuster hits during 2005-06 has come under the NCB's scanner. As per the report, films of this actress had also gained international recognition apart from raking in money at the domestic box office.  

Several names have cropped up in the drugs related case and the NCB is slowly but steadily tracking down celebs and drug dealers. Last week names like Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta's names had popped up. Now, WhatsApp chats of reportedly Deepika Padukone with manager Karishma Prakash from October 2017 has been accessed by various media channels which suggest that the actress used to consume 'hash'. 

Apart from Deepika, reports also state that Shraddha Kapoor could be under the scanner for procuring drugs from Kwan talent manager Jaya Saha. On Tuesday, Jaya Saha as well as KWAN director Dhruv Chitgopekar was seen arriving at the NCB office. It is being widely reported that Jaya Saha supplied drugs to a bevy of Bollywood celebrities. 

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty's judicial custody has now been extended till 6 October. As per reports, the siblings have applied for a fresh bail plea in the Bombay High Court, which will be taken up tomorrow. The actress was arrested on 8 September on drugs charges linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation.

Credits :Times Now

