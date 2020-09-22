Dia Mirza clarifies she never procured or consumed drugs after her name emerges in the case; Refutes reports
As Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has highlighted the drugs nexus in Bollywood, several celebrities have come on the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau. While recently, Deepika Padukone’s name was surfaced in the case, another actress has joined the list of celebs that are under the scanner. We are talking about Dia Mirza. According to media reports, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress’ name surfaced during allege drug peddler Anuj Keshwani’s interrogation. The media reports suggested that Dia will be summoned soon by the agency for interrogation. However, the actress has rubbished the reports of her involvement in the case.
It is reported that Keshwani had stated that Dia’s manager used to supply drugs to the actress as per the request. Reportedly, NCB has also got its hand on details of drugs purchased by Dia in 2019. In fact, the Thappad actress had also allegedly met the drug peddler once or twice. The media reports suggested that NCB might summon Dia’s manager first for an interrogation followed by the actress in connection with the drugs nexus. But, contrary to the reports, Dia has issued a statement in this regard and has rubbished the reports of her consuming or procuring drugs.
In a series of tweets, Dia stated, “I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work. I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form in my life. I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law abiding citizen of India. Thanks to my supporters for standing by me.”
Meanwhile, as per Jaya Saha’s WhatsApp chats accessed by NCB had revealed that Deepika’s managed Karishma Prakash was procuring drugs for her. Apart from Deepika, several other celeb names have surfaced in the case which includes Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh. It was reported that the main accused Rhea Chakraborty had revealed that Sara and Rakul used to consume drugs with her and Sushant. Following her statement, these actresses have been on the Narcotics Control Bureau’s radar in the case.
