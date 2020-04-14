Share your Lockdown Story
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

After Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh dons chef’s hat to cook up a storm and THIS boomerang is proof

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the power couple in Bollywood. Amid the lockdown, Deepika has turned into a chef at home and Ranveer has been raving about it. However, a boomerang of Ranveer working in the kitchen has us wondering if he has also turned to cooking.
20634 reads Mumbai
After Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh dons chef’s hat to cook up a storm and THIS boomerang is proofAfter Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh dons chef’s hat to cook up a storm and THIS boomerang is proof
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Several Bollywood stars have discovered new talents and hobbies amid COVID 19 lockdown. Some are writing poetry, while others may be turning to cooking. Speaking of this, recently, Deepika Padukone turned into a chef for Ranveer Singh at home and cooked up a storm in the kitchen. From making cheesy pizzas to baking delicious cake, Deepika ensured that Ranveer and she relished good food while being at home. And, hubby Ranveer couldn’t stop raving about his wife’s cooking on social media. 

Now, amid all the buzz about Deepika and Ranveer, we stumbled upon a boomerang of Ranveer shared by a fan club where the Gully Boy star too can be seen turning into a chef. In the video, Ranveer can be seen putting all his efforts into whisking away batter to bake. Clad in a black shirt over a white tee and blue jeans, the handsome star can be seen learning to bake in the video. However, the cutest thing in the video is seeing Ranveer donning a red baker’s hat while he whisks away. 

Also Read|Deepika Padukone plates up some cheesy pizzas & Ranveer Singh can't stop gushing over her cooking skills

The cute video of Ranveer learning to bake and whisk went viral on social media and fans of the actor couldn't stop gushing over it. Meanwhile, when Deepika cooked for Ranveer, the Gully Boy star shared photos of the dishes that she made for both of them while being at home. The Simmba star left no stone unturned in praising wife Deepika’s efforts for both of them. Not just this, several Bollywood stars too commented on the photos of Deepika’s dishes. Well, surely DeepVeer are making the most of this lockdown and fans can’t wait to see what more the two stars have in store for fans as the COVID 19 lockdown gets extended. 

Check out Ranveer’s boomerang of whisking:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Anonymous 51 minutes ago

Enough of publicity stunts.... Donate Some amount to the pandemic.... Bollywood has so much of business worldwide but not ready to give a penny for donations in the need of the hour

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement