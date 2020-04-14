After Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh dons chef’s hat to cook up a storm and THIS boomerang is proof

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the power couple in Bollywood. Amid the lockdown, Deepika has turned into a chef at home and Ranveer has been raving about it. However, a boomerang of Ranveer working in the kitchen has us wondering if he has also turned to cooking.

Several Bollywood stars have discovered new talents and hobbies amid COVID 19 lockdown. Some are writing poetry, while others may be turning to cooking. Speaking of this, recently, turned into a chef for at home and cooked up a storm in the kitchen. From making cheesy pizzas to baking delicious cake, Deepika ensured that Ranveer and she relished good food while being at home. And, hubby Ranveer couldn’t stop raving about his wife’s cooking on social media.

Now, amid all the buzz about Deepika and Ranveer, we stumbled upon a boomerang of Ranveer shared by a fan club where the Gully Boy star too can be seen turning into a chef. In the video, Ranveer can be seen putting all his efforts into whisking away batter to bake. Clad in a black shirt over a white tee and blue jeans, the handsome star can be seen learning to bake in the video. However, the cutest thing in the video is seeing Ranveer donning a red baker’s hat while he whisks away.

The cute video of Ranveer learning to bake and whisk went viral on social media and fans of the actor couldn't stop gushing over it. Meanwhile, when Deepika cooked for Ranveer, the Gully Boy star shared photos of the dishes that she made for both of them while being at home. The Simmba star left no stone unturned in praising wife Deepika’s efforts for both of them. Not just this, several Bollywood stars too commented on the photos of Deepika’s dishes. Well, surely DeepVeer are making the most of this lockdown and fans can’t wait to see what more the two stars have in store for fans as the COVID 19 lockdown gets extended.

