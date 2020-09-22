  1. Home
After Deepika Padukone’s manager, NCB summons KWAN director Dhruv in Bollywood drug case: Reports

As per reports, the Narcotics Control Bureau has summoned KWAN director Dhruv in the Bollywood drug case. Read on!
40377 reads Mumbai Updated: September 22, 2020 09:13 am
After it was reported that Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor will be summoned by the NCB in the Bollywood drug probe, yesterday, in a massive development, the Narcotics Control Bureau has summoned Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash after Deepika’s name was found in Jaya Saha’s drug chats. Well, Deepika’s manager works with KWAN Talent Management Agency, and it is the same agency that was quizzed by The Enforcement Directorate in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and Karishma Prakash is Jaya Saha's assistant.

And now, as per latest reports, it is being said that NCB will summon KWAN director Dhruv today and he is expected to appear before the court today. Yesterday, Rhea Chakraborty's talent manager Jaya Saha was summoned by the NCB with regards to the agency's probe into the Bollywood drugs angle. Also, Jaya Saha has been summoned by NCB today, too. Well, KWAN director summons reports have come out after Deepika Padukone’s name surfaced in drug chats.

In the WhatsApp chats, it is said that the ‘D’ asked for ‘hash, not weed’ in chat with ‘K’. Both names - D and K surfaced in the WhatsApp drugs chat and while these WhatsApp chats are dated October 2017, in the chats, Deepika is asking for "maal" from 'K' and to this, K replies that she has it, but at home. Further 'K' says that she can ask 'Amit' if she wants it, as "he is carrying".  Now, Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash has been summoned by NCB for questioning, and Karishma Prakash is Jaya Saha's assistant.

Check out the post here:

