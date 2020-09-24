  1. Home
After Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan & others, 39 more names under NCB scanner in drug case: Report

NCB has summoned Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in connection with the drug nexus. Read on for further details.
5909 reads Mumbai Updated: September 24, 2020 11:26 pm
The NCB has left no stone unturned in investigating the drug angle in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. After having arrested Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant, the agency focused further into the depths of the nexus. The agency has reportedly arrested many peddlers in the past few days. What shocked everyone was when a few more celebs from Bollywood were dragged into the entire matter. Yes, we are talking about Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor here.

The NCB has summoned all these actresses in connection with the drug probe. Now, as per a report by Times Now, 39 more names are under the agency’s scanner, and 20 of them are from the television industry. These names are in the 16/20 FIR, which is directly linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Earlier, actress Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar have already been summoned and interrogated by the NCB in connection with the same.  

Reportedly, around 60 to 70 names are with NCB, and they are verifying the same to make sure whether they have some links to the drug angle. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has arrived in Mumbai with her husband Ranveer Singh on Thursday. She will appear before the agency on September 25 and will be reportedly interrogated about the alleged drug chats from 2017. Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh has also been summoned by the agency on the same day. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor will appear before NCB on Saturday.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone arrives in Mumbai with Ranveer Singh; To appear before NCB on September 26 in drugs case

Credits :Times Now

