After Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor reaches NCB office for questioning in drug case; See Photos

Shraddha Kapoor has also reached the Narcotics Control Bureau guest house in Mumbai for probe in the Bollywood drug case. A few hours ago, Deepika Padukone was seen reaching the NCB office.

After , has also now arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau guest house in Mumbai for probe in the Bollywood drug case. The actress was spanned by the paparazzi, outside the NCB office. Shraddha was summoned by the agency 11 am today (September 26, 2020), but she had requested the agency for some more time. A report in Times Now said that Shraddha was expected to reach before 12.30 pm. However, the actress arrived at the location (NCB office) before noon.

Dressed in a yellow long kurta and denim, Shraddha kept her mask on as she moved forward to enter the gates of the NCB office. She carried her handbag along with her and was accompanied by a lady police officer as she walked towards the NBC office for questioning in the Bollywood drug case. Just a few hours ago, it was reported that Shraddha's car was spotted by the shutterbugs outside her beau Rohan Shreshta’s residence. The security outside the NCB office has been tightened, and several Mumbai Police officers are deployed there.

Take a look at Shraddha's photos outside the NCB office today:

According to media reports, Shraddha will be questioned about her good friend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, along with her alleged link in the drug case. Moreover, the agency will also question her about the Chhichhore party at Sushant's farmhouse, wherein drugs were allegedly consumed. Not only this, but Shraddha will also be questioned about her WhatsApp chat with Jaya Saha that allegedly spoke about ‘drugs procurement’.

To note, Shraddha Kapoor starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the movie Chhichhore, which happens to be the actor's last release of the big screen before his unfortunate demise.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor's manager Jinal mentioned in chats between actress and Jaya Saha: Report

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×