After Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal recommends Scarlett Johansson's Jojo Rabbit should be on your watchlist

Vicky Kaushal has picked out an entertaining movie to watch this Sunday. The Uri star has recommended you watch Scarlett Johansson and Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit today.

Are you looking for a movie recommendation to watch this Sunday? Well, Vicky Kaushal recommends you give Jojo Rabbit a try. The international film stars Black Widow and Avengers: Endgame star Scarlett Johansson in the lead while Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi plays Adolf Hitler. The Academy Award-nominated film was recommended by previously, a few weeks after Taika Waititi took home the Oscar trophy for Best Adapted Screenplay. Now, Vicky Kaushal seems to be bowled over by the Hollywood flick.

The Uri: The Surgical Strike star took to Instagram to recommend the movie this Sunday. Although the actor did not share his verdict on the movie, he shared the poster on his Instagram Stories this morning, hinting that his fans give the Hollywood movie a watch. The actor's recommendation comes three months after Deepika was bowled over by the film. The actress confessed her mind was blown after she watched the movie.

Earlier this week, the Takht star recommended Steven Spielberg's hit film Jurrasic Park. Apart from watching movies, Vicky has been experimenting with cooking and has been sharing some breath-taking pictures of the Mumbai skylines taken from his balcony.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Shaheeh Udham Singh biopic. The film is scheduled to release on January 15, 2021. He is also set to appear in ’s Takht with , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

