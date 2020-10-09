After Deepika Padukone was summoned by NCB, Ranveer Singh tweets for the first time; Here’s what he wrote

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 co-starring Deepika Padukone and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

was last papped at the Mumbai airport with wife and Padmaavat actress as they returned from Goa. It was a day before Deepika was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Bollywood drug cartel case. Thereafter, Deepika Padukone was papped arriving at the NCB office and after being interrogated for almost five hours, and after voluntarily submitting her phone, Deepika left the office. And amid all the noise, today, Ranveer Singh posted on Twitter for the first time in months and his last tweet was an RIP tweet for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Yes, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an awareness campaign to promote Covid-19 appropriate behaviour ahead of the upcoming festive season and amid reopening of the economy, Ranveer Singh supported the campaign on Twitter. Replying to PM’s tweet, he wrote, “Let us #Unite2FightCorona !...” Well, Ranveer Singh has returned to Twitter after four months with an important post about Covid-19 prevention.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in Kabir Khan’s 83. Although the film was supposed to release in 2020 summer, however, due to the pandemic, the release was delayed. Besides, Ranveer will also be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. As for Deepika, she was shooting in Goa for Shakun Batra’s untitled film co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi and she left the shooting after the NCB summon. However, it is not being reported that soon, she will resume the shooting in Goa.

