After Deva and Arjun Ustara, Shahid Kapoor to do a ‘masaledaar entertainer’ with Atlee? Here's what we know

After Deva and Arjun Ustara, Shahid Kapor might kickstart shoot for a ‘masaledaar entertainer’ with Atlee. A source stated that the film will showcase the actor in a larger-than-life heroic avatar.
Shahid Kapoor is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming action-thriller, Deva co-starring Pooja Hegde, Kubbra Sait, and Pavail Gulati. He also has Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara with Triptii Dimri in the pipeline. Amid his busy work schedule, the actor is reportedly in talks with director Atlee for a ‘masaledaar entertainer’. Read on!
An industry insider exclusively informed Bollywood Hungama that Shahid Kapoor is discussing a masaledaar entertainer with Atlee. Apparently, it will be directed by one of his associates. “The actor has been in talks for the last 5 months and is on the verge of signing the dotted line,” stated the source.
It was also revealed that the film will be an original action entertainer and not a remake like Varun Dhawan’s Baby John. Interestingly, the Jawan director has himself developed the script for the unnamed one-of-its-kind action entertainer with his associate and feels that Shahid is the best choice to lead the story.
Having said that, the team is in advanced stages of discussion, and things are expected to fall in place shortly, stated the informer. The publication also stated that Atlee will be presenting Shahid in a “larger-than-life heroic avatar.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor will be starting 2025 with the action-packed movie, Deva. On January 8, 2025, director Rosshan Andrrews spilled the beans about his character. During a conversation with Times Now, the filmmaker stated that Shahid’s character of a cop has a “don’t care" attitude. For the unknown, Deva is set to release in theaters on January 31, 2025.
On the other hand, the makers of Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s upcoming action-packed thriller Arjun Ustara dropped a sneak peek from the Mahurat shoot recently. They also suggested that Vishal Bhardwaj's movie will be released on December 5, 2025.
