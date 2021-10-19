After Dhamaka, Kartik Aaryan hints at collaborating again with Ram Madhvani for a comedy

Kartik Aaryan has made his way to the top trends this morning courtesy his upcoming movie Dhamaka. While the movie has been creating a massive buzz with its intriguing posters, the makers have added on to the audience’s excitement and have unveiled the trailer of the movie. And while the Dhamaka trailer has opened to rave reviews, Kartik can’t stop gushing about collaborating with director Ram Madhvani. In fact, during the trailer launch, the actor has dropped hints about collaborating with the filmmaker again.

Speaking about it, Kartik stated, “I hope Ram sir and I do something else together again”. To this, the filmmaker replied saying, “Yes, a comedy”. Furthermore, Kartik also that his role in Dhamaka has been quite challenging for him, however, Ram’s style of work made it all a cakewalk for him. “It’s one of the most challenging roles I have ever played. But it was a cakewalk due to Ram sir. He has a different and unique shooting style. The way in which the film has been designed is also unique. It’s all set in one room. I learnt the new, real way of filmmaking. He is an at your service director. It was challenging when I heard the script but when he narrated to me his vision, it became easy for me”.

Interestingly, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor revealed that he had completed the shooting in just 9 days. Yes! You read it right. “We shot the entire film in 10 days, of which I shot for 9 days,” he added. Meanwhile, speaking about Dhamaka, Ram Madhvani stated, “The film is a human drama story, an emotional story of an ambitious man, who falls due to his climb to success. Yes, it is dramatic, emotional and has thrills, but it’s an all rounder”.

