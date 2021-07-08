After Dilip Kumar's funeral with state honours, Saira Banu thanks PM Narendra Modi & CM Uddhav Thackeray

Dilip Kumar was laid to rest with full state honours on July 7, 2021, after he passed away. Saira Banu took to his Twitter handle to share a note of gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for the apt tribute to the legend.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar was laid to rest after full state honours on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. The 98-year-old actor passed away on Wednesday morning after prolonged illness in the hospital. The news of his demise evoked an emotional response from politicians, actors, celebs and sportspersons. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted condolences after learning about his demise. Saira Banu, after the funeral with full state honours to late Dilip Kumar, tweeted a note of gratitude to PM Modi as well as Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray.

Taking to the late actor's Twitter handle, Saira Banu tweeted in a note, "Thank you hon’ ble @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodiji for your early morning gracious phone call and condolences. -Saira Banu Khan." In another note, she thanked PM Modi and CM Uddhav Thackeray for the burial of legendary actor Dilip Kumar with full state honours. She wrote, "Thank you @PMOIndia and @CMOMaharashtra for according Dilip Sahib burial with state funeral protocols. - Saira Banu Khan" CM Uddhav Thackeray along with other politicians had even went to meet Saira Banu yesterday at her residence and to pay last respects to the legendary actor before his burial.

Thank you @PMOIndia and @CMOMaharashtra for according Dilip Sahib burial with state funeral protocols. - Saira Banu Khan https://t.co/ZofMEdUGmB — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021

Thank you hon’ ble @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi ji for your early morning gracious phone call and condolences. -Saira Banu Khan https://t.co/85N7DYOL48 — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021

On learning about Dilip Kumar's demise, several actors and celebs were heartbroken and they reached to meet Saira Banu at her residence. Prime Minister Modi had tweeted, "Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP."

Amitabh Bachchan also had paid his condolences in a tweet on social media. He wrote," An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' .. My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss .. Deeply saddened." Abhishek also paid a tribute on social media by sharing a photo with the legendary actor.

Photos of consoling a heartbroken Saira Banu surfaced on social media. , Dharmendra, Johnny Lever, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi were among the Bollywood celebs who paid their last respects to Dilip Kumar at his residence. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan bid adieu to the legendary actor at the burial ground.

Fans of the legendary actor continue to pour in tributes on social media. His demise left everyone saddened. Even Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan tweeted and mourned the loss of the legendary actor, Dilip Kumar.

