‘After Dilip Saab, Saira Banu has gone into a shell’ say close friends Mumtaz, Shatrughan Sinha & Dharmendra

Although Dilip Kumar is not with us anymore but his memories will forever be etched in our lives. He passed away last year and since then his wife Saira Banu is hardly ever spotted outside her house. But if the latest reports are to be believed, close friends of the veteran actress, Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha have revealed that she has gone into a shell. In fact, even Mumtaz said that she dropped by their Pali Hill bungalow, but was unable to meet Saira Banu.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Mumtaz said that it is so sad to see that Saira Banu has gone into a shell. She revealed making many attempts to contact her and when she could not she even reached her house but couldn’t meet her. Mumtaz recollected that the last time she met Saira and Dilip Kumar at their residence, the actress was so gracious. Dharmendra also expressed his worry and said that she does not answer any calls. He added that he can only hope that she is in good health. Shatrughan Sinha said, “After Dilip Saab, she has gone into a shell. We all lost the greatest actor. But she lost much more. I want her to know my wife and I are there for her if she needs us.”

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Saira Banu had once told, “For me, it was always Saab, no one else. I was his fan from the time I can remember. While still a teenager, I wanted to be his wife. I’m very headstrong and once I made up my mind, there was no stopping me. I knew many beautiful women wanted to marry Saab, but he chose me. It was my dream come true and that’s why my marriage has been a perfect dream.”

