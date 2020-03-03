After Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee shares an edited clip featuring Ivanka Trump, Beyoncé, JLo & other celebs

After Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee joins the fun banter and shares an edited clip featuring Ivanka Trump, Beyoncé, JLo, and other celebrities.

Diljit Dosanjh triggered a laughter riot on social media as he shared a photoshopped picture of himself with Ivanka Trump sitting in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra. The picture was picked from US President Donald Trump's visit to India last week when he was accompanied by wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner. After having inaugurated the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, Donald Trump visited Agra and Delhi. Diljit posted an edited picture on his social media handle and took the internet with his humour.

Ivanka too played along and thanked Diljit for the supposed Agra visit with her. She also shared a series of photoshopped images featuring Manoj Bajpayee and others that had been circulating on social media with a hilarious caption. Interestingly, Manoj Bajpayee too joined the fun banter and posted an edited clip featuring himself and Diljit Dosanjh along with Ivanka Trump, Beyoncé, Maria Sharapova, and Queen Elizabeth and it will crack you up.

Check it out:

"Hum hai Mangal aur padenge hum sab pe bhari! @diljitdosanjh #SurajPeMangalBhari @fattysanashaikh", Manoj Bajpayee tweeted referring to his upcoming film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari starring alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is helmed by Abhishek Sharma, who has previously directed Ahuja and Dulquer Salman starrer The Zoya Factor that hit the screens on September 20, 2019.

Also Read: Dijit Dosanjh invites Ivanka Trump to Ludhiana after she thanks him for the supposed Taj Mahal visit

Credits :Twitter

Read More