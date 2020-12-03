After Diljit Dosanjh slams Kangana Ranaut, actress indirectly calls him 'terrorist'; See his reply

Kangana Ranaut retweeted a politician's tweet who demanded an FIR be lodged against Diljit Dosanjh for supporting Khalistan. While doing so, Kangana indirectly called the singer a 'terrorist'.

Twitter was abuzz on Thursday as and Diljit Dosanjh were locked in a war of words. It all started when the singer called out Kangana for the mistaken identity of an elderly Sikh woman as the actress referred to her as Bilkis Bano and said that she is protesting for Rs 100 a day. Diljit shot back and slammed Kangana after the actress called him 's pet.

In a series of tweets, Diljit gave it back to the actress. One of his many tweets in Punjabi read, "Are you the pet of all the people you have worked with? Then the list of your bosses must be long. This is not Bollywood but Punjab. Manipulating people by lying and playing with their emotions is something you know very well."

Later, Kangana retweeted a politicians tweet who demanded an FIR be lodged against Diljit for supporting Khalistan. While doing so, Kangana indirectly called the singer a 'terrorist' as she wrote, "This is ruling party leader from Punjab jo inn aatankiyon ki pol khol raha hai, this is what they have to say about KJO chaploos aur baki aatanki jo desh ke tukde karna chahte hain, dadi ko bina matlab drag karke apna agenda chala rahe hain... shame on tukde gang...(This is ruling party leader from Punjab who is exposing these terrorists.. this is what they have to say about KJO's pets and other terrorists who want to divide the nation. They are trying to push their agenda by unnecesarily dragging 'dadi' ..shame on 'tukde' gang)."

This is ruling party leader from Punjab jo inn aatankiyon ki pol khol raha hai, this is what they have to say about KJO chaploos aur baki aatanki jo desh ke tukde karna chahte hain, dadi ko bina matlab drag karke apna agenda chala rahe hain... shame on tukde gang... https://t.co/L0KFQtTi1D — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Kangana further added, "Punjab Bharat Mata ka dil hai, we need to recognise these terrorists who want to pull India’s heart out from her body. Handful of power hungry people can’t break this nation. Roar against tukde gang India, also thank you for trending 'sab par bhaari kangana'."

Punjab Bharat Mata ka dil hai, we need to recognise these terrorists who want to pull India’s heart out from her body. Handful of power hungry people can’t break this nation. Roar against tukde gang India, also thank you for trending #सब_पर_भारी_कंगना https://t.co/nsoVM6t89r — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Diljit did not stay silent to Kangana's indirect 'terrorist' jibe and said, "Does this even make sense? We know you want to join politics, but whatever you are saying, it should make some sense at least. We were talking about farmers and what you spoke for our mothers. Don't run away. And the film which you are talking about had won a National Award," Diljit tweeted in Punjabi.

Koi Gal Ban Rahi aa Teri... Sanu Pata Tu Politics Join Karni an.. Par Ser Pair tan Hove Kisey Gal Da Yaar.. Gal Sirf Kisaan Di Ho Rahi aa .. Te Ju Tu Bhaunki an Sadian Maava Lai Oh Ho Rahi aa.. Bhajj Na Hun Te Jehdi Film di gal Tu jod rahi an onu National award Mileya aa.. https://t.co/yX3eFfQV3s — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

