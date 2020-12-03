  1. Home
After Diljit Dosanjh slams Kangana Ranaut, actress indirectly calls him 'terrorist'; See his reply

Kangana Ranaut retweeted a politician's tweet who demanded an FIR be lodged against Diljit Dosanjh for supporting Khalistan. While doing so, Kangana indirectly called the singer a 'terrorist'.
52687 reads Mumbai Updated: December 3, 2020 07:19 pm
After Diljit Dosanjh slams Kangana Ranaut, actress indirectly calls him 'terrorist'; See his reply.After Diljit Dosanjh slams Kangana Ranaut, actress indirectly calls him 'terrorist'; See his reply.
Twitter was abuzz on Thursday as Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh were locked in a war of words. It all started when the singer called out Kangana for the mistaken identity of an elderly Sikh woman as the actress referred to her as Bilkis Bano and said that she is protesting for Rs 100 a day. Diljit shot back and slammed Kangana after the actress called him Karan Johar's pet. 

In a series of tweets, Diljit gave it back to the actress. One of his many tweets in Punjabi read, "Are you the pet of all the people you have worked with? Then the list of your bosses must be long. This is not Bollywood but Punjab. Manipulating people by lying and playing with their emotions is something you know very well." 

Later, Kangana retweeted a politicians tweet who demanded an FIR be lodged against Diljit for supporting Khalistan. While doing so, Kangana indirectly called the singer a 'terrorist' as she wrote, "This is ruling party leader from Punjab jo inn aatankiyon ki pol khol raha hai, this is what they have to say about KJO chaploos aur baki aatanki jo desh ke tukde karna chahte hain, dadi ko bina matlab drag karke apna agenda chala rahe hain... shame on tukde gang...(This is ruling party leader from Punjab who is exposing these terrorists.. this is what they have to say about KJO's pets and other terrorists who want to divide the nation. They are trying to push their agenda by unnecesarily dragging 'dadi' ..shame on 'tukde' gang)." 

Kangana further added, "Punjab Bharat Mata ka dil hai, we need to recognise these terrorists who want to pull India’s heart out from her body. Handful of power hungry people can’t break this nation. Roar against tukde gang India, also thank you for trending 'sab par bhaari kangana'." 

Diljit did not stay silent to Kangana's indirect 'terrorist' jibe and said, "Does this even make sense? We know you want to join politics, but whatever you are saying, it should make some sense at least. We were talking about farmers and what you spoke for our mothers. Don't run away. And the film which you are talking about had won a National Award," Diljit tweeted in Punjabi. 

