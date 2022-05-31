After Disha Patani, Malaika Arora hops on latest 'jiggle jiggle' Instagram trend; Fans say 'you nailed it'

The ageless beauty Malaika Arora is the epitome of fashion and style. She is known for setting trends of high standards. Whenever she makes a public appearance, she makes heads turn with her dazzling avatars. Be it a gym or a red carpet look in an haute couture gown, Malaika certainly knows how to look perfect everywhere. Malaika also enjoys a massive fan following on social media and being an avid user of Instagram, the actress keeps sharing her life updates in the form of videos and photos. Meanwhile, the 48-year-old actress shared a reel on her Instagram in which she is seen hopping on an Insta trend.

In the video, she can be seen donning a shimmery fringe top and skirt as she danced on the Insta trend ‘money don’t jiggle jiggle’ with two others. The diva looked absolutely gorgeous in the video. She also captioned the video as, ‘’Felt cute, shot it, won’t delete it #trendingreels #moneydontjigglejiggle.’’

As soon as Malaika posted the video, her followers flooded her post with hilarious comments. Her sister, Amrita Rao dropped various laughter emojis on her post along with many others. A fan commented: ‘You look so stunning’, another fan wrote: ‘nailed it gurl.’

Click here to see Malaika’s video:

Earlier, she had shared a picture from filmmaker Karan Johar’s birthday bash in which she was seen posing with sister Amrita Arora and friend Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the picture, Malaika looked ravishing in her neon green outfit while Kareena dazzled in her silver outfit. Amrita had also made a statement in her silver black outfit with thigh-high boots.

Meanwhile, the actress has been rocking the headlines for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The duo has been giving major couple goals for a long time now. However, they are often trolled for their age gap ever since they officially confirmed their relationship. She has a son Arhaan from her previous marriage with Arbaaz Khan.

On the work front, Malaika was last seen in a special number of Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Pataakha'.