After Disha Patani, Shahid Kapoor is all praises for Allu Arjun; Says, 'Love his dancing skills'

Shahid Kapoor is all praises for stylish star Allu Arjun's dancing skills. He reveals the same during an AMA session with his fans on Twitter.

Stylish star Allu Arjun has been receiving a lot of praise for his stint in the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that was released some time back. The actor has been appreciated the most for his amazing dancing skills that he has displayed in the songs from the movie including Butta Bomma, Ramuloo Ramulaa, and others. Not only that, but numerous celebs from the Bollywood film industry have also been awestruck after having watched his cool dance moves in the Telugu action-drama.

is among the many celebs who have praised Bunny for his amazing dance moves. Now, the latest Bollywood celeb to comment on the same is none other than himself. The actor revealed this in a recent AMA session with his fans on Twitter. On being asked to say something about stylish star Allu Arjun by a fan, the Padmaavat actor writes, “Love his dancing skills.’ This definitely proves that the South superstar has got a separate fan base in Bollywood too.

Check out Shahid Kapoor’s tweet below:

Love his dancing skills. https://t.co/3D3FdlEwPa — Shahid Kapoor (shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

Talking about Shahid Kapoor, the actor created an uproar among the audience with his blockbuster hit Kabir Singh last year that was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He will be next seen in the sports drama titled Jersey which is an official remake of the 2019 movie of the same name featuring Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. Jersey also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor in pivotal roles. Shahid has undergone rigorous training in order to fit into his role in the movie.

