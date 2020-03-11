After Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria roped in for Ek Villain 2 to star opposite Aditya Roy Kapur; Deets Inside

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

As per a report, Tara Sutaria has now joined the cast of Ek Villain 2 starring John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. As per the report, the film will go on floors in the mid of 2020.

One of the most loved films of 2014 was Ek Villain and recently, a sequel to the thriller was announced with Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham as the lead actors. Post that, recently, also was roped in to star in the film. However, there were reports that the film will have another female lead and now, as per a recent report, that happens to Tara Sutaria. The Marjaavaan star has been roped in to star opposite Aditya in Mohit Suri’s thriller sequel that will soon go on floors.

As per the report in Mumbai Mirror, Tara will be seen playing the role of a singer in the film and her character will be in the space of Gone Girl’s lead. The director Mohit was elated to have roped in Tara for the role as she is already well versed with singing. The filmmaker mentioned that he is happy to have Tara in the film as getting the character and details of a singer’s role correct may take time for other stars. Reportedly, Ek Villain 2 will see a face off between Aditya and John’s characters.

(Also Read: Ek Villain 2: Disha Patani is stoked to be part of ‘villain gang’; Gets welcomed on board by the team)

Mohit told the daily, “It takes a lifetime to get the nuances of a musician but luckily for me, Tara has been training for this all her life. What more can a filmmaker ask for. A new-age, uninhibited voice which comes from a place of honesty. That’s exactly what my character needs in the film.” Meanwhile, the report also stated that the recce of the film will begin now as the central 4 characters have been locked. Also, reportedly, the filmmaker plans on making a universe of villains with his film Ek Villain 2. As per the daily, the shoot will begin in the mid of 2020 and the film will be readied for release on January 8, 2021.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More