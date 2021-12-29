After Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff too drops sunkissed VIDEO from vacation flaunting his chiselled physique

It’s the end time of the year and many celebrities have headed out of the country to ring in New Year. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and others were spotted at the airport in their best outfits. Well, rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are currently out on a vacation. It is reported that both are in the Maldives but there is no confirmation. The actor has been sharing a lot of updates. He was busy shooting his next upcoming Ganapath in the UK with Kriti Sanon.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, he shared a video in which Tiger is seen flaunting his chiselled physique. He is wearing black shorts and posing in different ways under the sun. The actor is looking very handsome and fans are going gaga over it. They are also dropping comments. Many have dropped heart and fire emojis. Actor Rahul Dev also shared heart emojis in the comment section. Tiger’s post came after Disha Patani shared a sunkissed picture on her Instagram handle.

Talking about Disha’s picture, she is showing off her perfectly toned physique. Dressed in a printed bikini, the actress looked lovely as she posed against the backdrop of a beautiful multicoloured sky. Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff dropped peach emojis in the comments section.

Take a look here:

On the work front, Tiger is looking forward to the release of his films--Heropanti 2 and Ganapath. And Disha Patani will be next seen in Ek Villain Returns along with Arjun Kapoor.

