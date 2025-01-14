After Dostana 2 fiasco, are Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Karan Johar reuniting? Their recent spotting hints at it
Karan Johar was spotted with actors Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor recently, and it has led to speculation about a possible collaboration in the future.
A few years ago, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor were set to star in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2. However, things didn’t work out for some reason, and the project didn’t materialize. Could it be that this trio might be reuniting? Kartik and Janhvi were spotted with Karan around the same time recently, and it has fueled speculations of a possible collaboration after the Dostana 2 fiasco.
On January 13, 2025, Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar were spotted in Mumbai at night. The actress looked stunning in a little black dress, and the filmmaker also sported an all-black ensemble. They posed together for the paparazzi before Karan escorted Janhvi to her car.
Around the same time, pictures of Karan and Kartik Aaryan in Mumbai surfaced on the internet. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director wore the same outfit that he was in while posing with Janhvi. Meanwhile, Kartik donned a pink t-shirt and white pants with a blue beanie.
Watch the video and check out the pictures here!
Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar are already working together on the movie Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The romantic comedy was announced on Christmas last year.
Presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is directed by Sameer Vidwans. Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, the movie is slated to release in theaters in 2026.
Janhvi Kapoor also has the rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Dharma Productions. She stars opposite Varun Dhawan in the movie. The film is written and directed by Dulhania franchise fame Shashank Khaitan. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, SSKTK arrives on April 18, 2025.
