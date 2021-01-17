After Esha Deol, Tabu falls prey to Instagram hacking; Actress warns fans not to click on any links

In the past few months, anonymous hackers have targeted many celebs from the film industry. The latest among them is Tabu.

In the past few months, numerous celebs have fallen prey to the cybercrime of hacking. The latest to be targeted by anonymous hackers is . Her Instagram account has been hacked and she has confirmed it herself on the same. Netizens suspected some suspicious activity on the Andhadhun star’s account when a promotional post was shared. Tabu was quick to notice this minutes after it was posted and then shared a warning message for everyone on her handle.

The actress also got the suspicious post removed from her account. Apart from that, she also warned all her fans of the serious consequences they might face if they click on any link. She writes, “Hack alert. My account is hacked. Please do not click on any link from my account.” For the unversed, it is not only Tabu but many other celebs who faced similar issues in the past few months. For instance, Esha Deol’s Instagram account was also hacked a few days back.

Meanwhile, check out the post below:

Not only this but Sussanne Khan, Vikrant Massey, Urmila Matondkar, and Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee are among others who fell prey to anonymous hackers in the past few months. Meanwhile, Tabu was last seen in The Suitable Boy co-starring Ishaan Khatter and received praise for her stint in the same. She will next be seen in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It has been directed by Anees Bazmee.

