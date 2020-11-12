After Gabriella Demetriades' second summons; Arjun Rampal heads to NCB office for interrogation on drugs probe

After the Narcotic Control Bureau summoned Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades for a second round of investigation on the ongoing drugs probe, the 47-year-old actor was spotted outside his Mumbai home leaving for the NCB office for his interrogation.

While Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is still ongoing, all eyes are now on the drugs probe being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau. From to Sara Ali Khan, many B-town celebrities were questioned by the NCB over the past few weeks. Recently, it was Arjun Rampal's Bandra residence which was raided by the NCB on November 9. The raid took place after Arjun's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades's brother Agisilaos Demetriades's arrest as his house was raided, and the NCB reportedly recovered drugs.

While Gabriella went for her first round of questioning to the NCB office yesterday, ANI recently tweeted, "Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades summoned again by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 12th November, in a drug-related case." Moreover, Arjun was spotted outside his home making his way to the NCB office. In a sombre look, Arjun sported a grey hoodie and black jeans while wearing black sunglasses and kept safety in mind with a white facemask on. The paparazzi was able to capture the 47-year-old actor as he walked directly to his car.

Check out Arjun Rampal's photos as he heads to the NCB office for interrogation on the ongoing drugs probe below:

As per a recent report by The Times of India, the raid on Arjun's house reportedly led to the NCB officials recovering medicines that fall under the NDPS Act. Moreover, laptops, tablets, mobile phones and other documents were apparently seized by the NCB officials.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get further updates on the NCB's drugs probe which has rocked Bollywood to its very core.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

