After Gangubai Kathiawadi, no break for Sanjay Leela Bhansali as he begins Heera Mandi series in same studio

Sanjay Leela Bhansali took social media by storm on Sunday when announced the wrap of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The filmmaker and actress both began trending on Twitter as photos sent their fans into a frenzy. Now, according to a latest ETimes report, Sanjay Leela Bhansali won't be taking a break even though Gangubai Kathiawadi has been wrapped up. Turns out, the filmmaker will quickly begin shooting for his first ever web series Heera Mandi.

For the web series, SLB doesn't have to go too far as he will shooting in the same studio space and on the same floor. The Gangubai Kathiawadi sets will be brought down and modifications will be made for Heera Mandi.

The cameras on 'Heera Mandi, which is being produced by SLB and directed by Vibhu Puri, will begin rolling when the set requirements fall into place. A source revealed to ETimes, "It wasn't easy to complete 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', especially in the last leg. The new mutant (delta) of COVID in Maharashtra has infused a lot of scare in the film and TV industry. While a few restarts and beginnings have been made, we can only hope that they will sustain; one single case in a unit throws everything out of gear."

As for the cast of Heera Mandi, , , Nimrat Kaur, Sayani Gupta and Manisha Koirala are slated to feature in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali backed show. Music will also play a crucial part in this film and thus SLB is reuniting with artist Ismail Darbar for the same.

