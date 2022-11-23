After giving 3 hits, Anupam Kher celebrates 'successful 2022' with Luv Ranjan, Kabir Khan and more; WATCH

2022 has been a challenging year for many people. Amidst the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the task of increasing footfall at theatres across the country was indeed a task. Gone are the days when movies worked only because of the presence of high-profile actors in the films. Nowadays, the audience is valuing the content delivered via films. To deliver quality content at the theatres, the hard work of filmmakers cannot be undermined.

Anupam Kher’s Instagram post features several filmmakers from B-Town

Before we spill beans as to what happened when several filmmakers met under one roof, let us recall that Anupam Kher appeared in three successful films in 2022 namely– The Kashmir Files, Karthikeya 2, and the recently released Uunchai.

Nowadays, Anupam Kher is present at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which is being held in Goa. Here, Anupam celebrated his successful year with some popular filmmakers including R Balki, Aanand L Rai, Luv Ranjan, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Kabir Khan.

Anupam shared a bunch of photos and videos from the celebration on Instagram and captioned it as, “Director’s Cut: Thank you #MahaveerJain ji for making an actor’s dream come true by bringing some of the finest directors of our country together to felicitate my success in the year 2022 and the success of #SoorajBarjatya’s #Uunchai. Thank you #RBalki @aanandlrai #LuvRanjan @imbhandarkar and @kabirkhankk for your warmth and appreciation! I am an ardent admirer of each one of you. This is the best gift one could ever ask for. Jai Ho!”