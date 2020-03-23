Baiju Bawra: After Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt to collaborate again for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be reportedly collaborating again for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra. They were last seen together in the Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy.

If there is one movie back from 2019 which we remember the most it is Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The award-winning movie witnessed the collaboration of and for the first time and the rest is history. The two of them have brought into life the cute love story of Murad and Safeena through the film. Their chemistry has received praise from everyone including audiences and film critics. Now, the good news is that Ranveer and Alia are collaborating for a film again.

Yes, you heard it right. If media reports are to be believed, the two of them will be sharing the screen space in Baiju Bawra helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is reportedly the remake of a 1952 film of the same name starring Bharat Bhushan and Meena Kumari in the lead roles. While Bharat played the titular character Baiju, Meena Kumari, on the other hand, played Geeta who was his love interest.

Meanwhile, check out this picture of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt below:

As of now, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The fact that she will be collaborating with the filmmaker again is sure to excite her fans. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, has already collaborated with Bhansali for many hit movies that have won the hearts of the audiences. Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Padmaavat, etc. are a few films in which the actor-director duo has worked together.

Earlier, there were rumors about Ranveer doing a cameo in Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, as revealed exclusively by Pinkvilla, the Gully Boy actor has ever been approached for the same. Here’s what our sources said, “Alia’s film with SLB has never had Ranveer in the mix. So, there is no question of him doing a cameo in this project. SLB and Ranveer are the most loved, most successful and most acclaimed director-actor combinations of this era - the trade and audience are waiting in anticipation to know when they will join forces again.”

