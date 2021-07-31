After Hansal Mehta, Richa Chadha backs Shilpa Shetty in Raj Kundra row; See tweet

Shilpa Shetty has been in the news owing to husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in connection to an adult film racket case. Yesterday, Hansal Mehta had come out in support of Shilpa and now Richa Chadha called out those who blame women for the mistakes of men. This has happened days after Shilpa filed a lawsuit against some news portals and social media platforms.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted in support of Shilpa, urging people to grant her dignity and privacy in difficult times. Mehta’s tweet read, “If you cannot stand up for her at least leave alone and let the law decide? Allow her some dignity and privacy. It s unfortunate that people in public life ultimately are left to fend for themselves and are proclaimed guilty even before justice is meted out.”

A while ago, Richa Chadha has extended her support to Shilpa Shetty, while she finds herself in a labyrinth of legal crises. Richa, who is known for not mincing her words, called out those who blame women for men's mistakes. She tweeted, “We’ve made a national sport out of blaming women for the mistakes of the men in their lives. Glad she’s suing,” Shilpa had recently filed a lawsuit against several news portals and social media platforms for publishing “incorrect, false, malicious and defamatory content” against her.

Take a look at Richa's tweet:

We've made a national sport out of blaming women for the mistakes of the men in their lives.

Glad she's suing. https://t.co/XSK2sQY0uo — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) July 31, 2021

It has been over ten days since Raj Kundra was arrested for allegedly being involved in the production and distribution of pornographic content on an app called Hotshots. Kundra has been sent to judicial custody. While Shilpa has not escaped the Mumbai Police’s scanner, she maintains that she has no involvement or connection in this racket. She also emphasized that her husband, Raj has no involvement in the production of adult film content. The case has been handed over to the Property Cell of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.