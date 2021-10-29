After HC grants Aryan Khan, Arbaaz bail, Aslam Merchant visits son in jail, reveals his reaction about release

Every Shah Rukh Khan fan is rejoicing currently and celebrating the decision of the High Court to grant Aryan Khan bail. Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha too will be released along with the star kid. It is a big sigh of relief for King Khan and his family who have been having sleepless nights ever since their son had been taken into judicial custody. Now everyone is waiting for them to finally step out of Arthur Road Jail. In the midst of this chaos, Aslam Merchant reached Arthur Road Jail to meet his son.

After Aslam Merchant stepped out of the Jail, he was surrounded by the media who had several questions regarding when will Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha be released? Aslam revealed that his son Arbaaz told him to get them out of the jail today itself. Informing media about the process he praised the judge and said that an oral order was given to start their relieving formalities yesterday itself. Aslam further revealed that the kids are eagerly waiting to get released from jail and that Arbaaz had not slept or eaten from the past 5 days in excitement. Aslam further prayed that everything should happen quickly and all three should be released by evening today.

Take a look:

Yesterday after Aryan Khan was granted bail, fans gathered outside Mannat and it was a celebration outside Shah Rukh Khan’s house. Fans were dancing and burst crackers too. Also, another interesting visual that went viral in no time was that of AbRam Khan who excitedly waved at the paps after his brother’s bail.

ALSO READ: Pooja Bedi says what happened to Aryan Khan is 'deeply unfortunate': He has been punished in undue proportion