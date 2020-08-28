After hearing Rhea Chakraborty’s side in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, has your opinion changed? COMMENT
It has been over 2 months to Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely and tragic demise and now, 3 agencies are probing the case against Rhea Chakraborty and others. While Sushant’s family lawyer and several other former staff members have been speaking to the media in several interviews in the past few months, Rhea remained unavailable to comment. Several conspiracy theories and allegations were levelled against her with regards to drugs angle, money laundering and more. Recently, she spoke up in an interview and put forth her side.
Talking to news channels like India Today, NDTV and CNNNews18, Rhea spoke about her relationship with Sushant and how they met and things started between them. Further, she addressed all allegations against her and mentioned that she has proof that she will show to the agencies probing the case. Rhea even addressed alleged drug links in the interviews and denied all charges levelled against her. She even mentioned that she is ready for a blood test to prove that she has never taken drugs.
Rhea addressed questions about Sushant’s relationship with his father KK Singh and sisters and even questioned their absence from his life. She even spoke about the alleged molestation incident with his sister Priyanka Singh and claimed that when they met at Waterstone resort, she hugged it out with her. Further, Rhea even said that Sushant was affected by the Me Too allegations against him and the late clarifications by Sanjana Sanghi made him question a lot of things. Post her interview, part of the social media users are trending #JusticeForRhea while others are trolling her and questioning if the interview was scripted.
On Friday, Rhea along with brother Showik Chakraborty were summoned by CBI and they went for questioning. While Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti slammed Rhea post her interviews and questioned how ‘prime accused’ was giving interviews, several netizens also dug up her old deleted posts on her mother’s mental health that Rhea had spoken about in her interviews. Social media seemed to be divided post the interviews.
Now, we’d like to ask you if your opinion in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has changed after hearing Rhea’s side? Tell us in the comment section.
Anonymous 17 minutes ago
Yes it has changed my mind. Changed my mind thinking how downgraded a female like rhea can go to. Really crocodile tears help? Naaaa... She is suppose to be behind bar and not infront of the friendly camera.
Anonymous 22 minutes ago
She’s a liar and thinks she can get away with it. We all know She’s not oh that innocent poor Rhea girl who kept blaming Sushant’s family, his sisters and father. She was a big part in his death Just asked Siddarth Pithani , the flat Ate guys whom Rhea told yo rss as me care when she left on 6/8 . No our mind hasn’t changed . I never believe from the time started to keep track with her lies. She tricked Sushant but nit us.
Anonymous 32 minutes ago
Guilty and Liar
Anonymous 33 minutes ago
Rhea is guilty....
Anonymous 34 minutes ago
TV serials show u ppl can get drugged without them knowing... Like Raman in yeh Hai mohobathien.... He knew nothing I still believe she is guilty He was totally fine until she same into his life
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
All it has done is created more doubts and also has made sure that people involved are going down one way or the other.
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
No it has not changed... It is so transparent that she is lying.... She is such a big liar...
Anonymous 46 minutes ago
She is extremely guilty .He body language and the way the wuestion was put up seemed it was a paid advertisement .This aaj tak channel has ptoved it has lost all its credibility lile NDTv
Anonymous 60 minutes ago
Still guilty
Anonymous 60 minutes ago
Guilty
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Still guilty
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Hell no
Anonymous 1 hour ago
You must be a liar and a traitor like her to believe her! She’s just a player and the woman behind the scene. She has too many excuses about Sushant and Sushant’s family. It was a well planned murder. Everybody is wrong only Rhea got away with an innocent life lies and lies . Never believe her. Just follow her actions, it speaks louder!
Anonymous 1 hour ago
No,
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Good over evil alwayz triumphs #RHEA IS GOING DOWN
Anonymous 1 hour ago
It's all going to catch up with her soon
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Not really except I am convinced he took drugs
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Her text with Bhatt says alot
Anonymous 1 hour ago
A thief never says they stole.... Everybody else stole... But the evidence points to her
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Guilty... All that she says contradicts her in so many ways
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Absolutely not... Still believe she played a big part in his murder
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Agree...
Anonymous 1 hour ago
No it has not changed... It is so transparent that she is lying
Anonymous 1 hour ago
If she is innocent....why did the SC hand over the case to cbi..... There must be some evidence right And judging by her text msg all her contradicting statements... It's all there She knew he was mentally ill.... So what kind of woman are u to still open companies with him when he is in that state of mind....u were looting him when he was unwell.... It's like the saying goes kicking a man when he is down.... Come on ppl see the logic
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Got to know about SSR moms depression and death of another sister.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
No She is lying