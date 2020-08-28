After hearing Rhea Chakraborty’s side in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, has your opinion changed? COMMENT

Recently, Rhea Chakraborty appeared on national television in 3 different interviews and expressed her side in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. We’d like to know if your opinion has been affected about the case after hearing her side too. Tell us in the comment section.

It has been over 2 months to Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely and tragic demise and now, 3 agencies are probing the case against Rhea Chakraborty and others. While Sushant’s family lawyer and several other former staff members have been speaking to the media in several interviews in the past few months, Rhea remained unavailable to comment. Several conspiracy theories and allegations were levelled against her with regards to drugs angle, money laundering and more. Recently, she spoke up in an interview and put forth her side.

Talking to news channels like India Today, NDTV and CNNNews18, Rhea spoke about her relationship with Sushant and how they met and things started between them. Further, she addressed all allegations against her and mentioned that she has proof that she will show to the agencies probing the case. Rhea even addressed alleged drug links in the interviews and denied all charges levelled against her. She even mentioned that she is ready for a blood test to prove that she has never taken drugs.

Rhea addressed questions about Sushant’s relationship with his father KK Singh and sisters and even questioned their absence from his life. She even spoke about the alleged molestation incident with his sister Priyanka Singh and claimed that when they met at Waterstone resort, she hugged it out with her. Further, Rhea even said that Sushant was affected by the Me Too allegations against him and the late clarifications by Sanjana Sanghi made him question a lot of things. Post her interview, part of the social media users are trending #JusticeForRhea while others are trolling her and questioning if the interview was scripted.

On Friday, Rhea along with brother Showik Chakraborty were summoned by CBI and they went for questioning. While Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti slammed Rhea post her interviews and questioned how ‘prime accused’ was giving interviews, several netizens also dug up her old deleted posts on her mother’s mental health that Rhea had spoken about in her interviews. Social media seemed to be divided post the interviews.

Now, we’d like to ask you if your opinion in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has changed after hearing Rhea’s side? Tell us in the comment section.

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by the CBI for enquiry after brother Showik

Share your comment ×