After helping Suresh Raina, Sonu Sood lends support to Harbhajan Singh in arranging Remdesivir injection

After Neha Dhupia and Suresh Raina, Sonu Sood has now extended a helping hand to Harbhajan Singh, who made an urgent call seeking a Remdesiver injection for Covid patient in Karnataka.

Actor Sonu Sood has been doing his best to help needy people in these tough times of the COVID-19 crisis. From providing medical facilities to arranging beds and oxygen cylinders, the Dabangg actor is surely leaving no stone unturned to extend his help amid the pandemic. Not just a common man, Sonu is also helping his celebrity friends. A few days ago, he had arranged an oxygen cylinder for CSK batsman Suresh Raina’s aunt in Meerut. Now, the Simmba star has come forward to help Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Harbhajan Singh in arranging Remdesivir injection.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Harbhajan made an urgent call seeking a remdesivir injection, at a hospital in Karnataka. He tweeted, “1 remdesivir injection required (urgent) Hospital- Basappa hospital near Aishwarya fort, Chitradurga, Karnataka. Sonu was quick to take note of it and replied “Bhaji...Will be delivered.” The KKR cricketer thanked him and wrote, “Thank you, my brother..may god bless you with more strength.”

Sonu had also helped Neha Dhupia who was seeking an injection for a COVID-19 positive patient.

Meanwhile, check out Sonu Sood & Harbhajan’s tweets below:

Thank you my brother .may god bless you with more strength https://t.co/pPtxniRpDU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 12, 2021

The Happy New Year actor had also brought in oxygen plants from France as India is grappling with a shortage of oxygen. In a statement, Sonu said “We have seen a lot of people suffering because of the unavailability of oxygen cylinders. We have got it now, and are already giving it to people. However, these oxygen plants will not only supply to entire hospitals but will also get these oxygen cylinders filled up, which will solve a major problem of the people suffering from Covid-19.”

