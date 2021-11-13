After her Dubai holiday, Janhvi Kapoor jets off to the US; Here’s why

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were vacationing in Dubai and constantly sharing stunning pictures with the fans. The Kapoor sisters and their father and actor Boney were reportedly in Dubai to receive the Golden Visa. They also celebrated Boney's birthday in Dubai. Right from lungi dance to desert safari, the girls kept the internet on fire with glimpses from their trip. Now, as per new reports, actress Janhvi Kapoor has taken off to the USA from there.

Wondering why? According to the reports in ETimes, the actress wanted to spend time some time with her friends who stay in America. The reports further suggested that a source revealed that Janhvi had made a promise to her friends in the USA as she had been very busy lately owing to her work commitments. Reportedly, it will take Janhvi about a week before she returns.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will now be seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film is helmed by Siddharth Sen and produced by Aanand L Rai. She will also be seen in Milli and the actress is currently shooting for it. Reportedly, Janhvi starrer Milli is Helen's Hindi remake. Helen is a Malayalam film directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Vineeth Sreenivasan under the banners Habit of Life and Big Bang Entertainments. The Malayalam film starred Anna Ben in the title role.