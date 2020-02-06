After Hina Khan, Disha Patani supports Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Grammy outfit; Says ‘She looked beautiful’

Days after Priyanka Chopra Jonas was trolled for her outfit during Grammy Awards 2020, Disha Patani has come out in her support and stated that the Quantico actress looked beautiful.

It hasn’t been long when global icon Jonas grabbed the eyeballs for stunning outfit during the Grammy Awards 2020 early this year. The dive wore a custom Ralph & Russo design which featured a plunging neckline that extended beyond her navel. As soon as PeeCee shared the picture on her social media, her attire created an outrage online and she was trolled for the same. In fact, Priyanka also faced backlash on social media wherein many people claimed that the Quantico star has forgotten her Indian values.

On the other hand, some people did come out in her support, saying it’s her life and her choice. And now celebrities joined the league and defended Priyanka and her choice of dress. The recent one turns out to be who can’t stop gushing about Priyanka’s outfit and emphasised that she looked beautiful. “I mean honestly it’s kind of a mentality that if someone from your own country is wearing certain kinds of clothes, you are always trolling them but if you see someone else, from outside, then ‘Oh! She’s so beautiful.’ You can’t really help it. You just ignore it,” she was quoted saying.

Earlier, too had supported that Bajirao Mastani actress and asserted that it takes a lot of courage, grace and elegance to carry that outfit. She had also mentioned that no one has the right to comment on anyone’s outfit.

This isn’t all. Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra had also shut the trolls saying that she had seen the dress before the actress had worn it for the event. She asserted, "Priyanka lives life on her own terms. As long as she is not harming or hurting anybody, it’s her body and she can do what she wants. And she is a beautiful one too. Trolls are anonymous people hiding behind computers. They don’t have joy in their lives, I think. They think they get attention because of the bad things they say. I don’t give much weight to the trolls."

