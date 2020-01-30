After his post on Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Grammys look got criticized, here’s how Wendell Rodricks reacted

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf.

At the Grammys 2020, and Nick Jonas made a stellar entry at the red carpet but it was Priyanka Chopra’s statement making dress with a plunging neckline that grabbed eyeballs. Ever since PeeCee made an appearance in the ensemble, Internet has been divided over her look. While some have given it thumbs up, others have mercilessly trolled Priyanka for wearing the gown with the plunging neckline. Post Priyanka’s red carpet appearance, designer Wendell Rodricks, commented on Priyanka’s Ralph and Russo gown as he wrote that her “neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba.”

Soon after, he was criticised by actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi for making fun of Priyanka’s appearance. Now, in the latest, the designer has deleted the post which was a collage of Priyanka’s pictures from the event and soon after, Wendell Rodricks shared another close-up picture of Priyanka and Nick and alongside the photo, the designer offered an explanation that his comments vis-a-via Priyanka’s neckline were more about “dress shaming than body shaming”.

In the wake of the trolling that the designer was subjected to post his comments on Priyanka Chopra’s Grammy outfit, Wendell came out lashing at the trolls on Instagram as he wrote, “For all those that said some really nasty things about me body shaming, here is my retort. Did I say anything about her body? No. Many women did. I just said the dress was wrong for her despite it being couture. It was more dress shaming than body shaming. Stop this sermon from high and read the post before you speak. There is an age to wear some clothes. Men with huge bellies should not wear tight T shirts. Same with women who wear minis past a certain age. If you don’t have it, don’t flaunt it. I stopped wearing Bermudas as I have a few varicose veins. Don’t make every issue body shaming, sexist or whatever. Or you can be false and fake resorting to being politically correct and not be truthful. If you don’t like my posts unfriend me.” On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf.

