After Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor buys multi crore property worth Rs 39 crores spread across 3 floors

According to a report, Janhvi Kapoor finalised a multi-crore property deal in December 2020 for not just one sprawling flat but three. Read on to know more.

Janhvi Kapoor entertained her fans and the audience at large in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl last year. After its success and controversy, things only seem to be looking brighter for the actress as she has a bevy of new projects lined up. But a step away from her films, the actress is now become the proud owner of three massive flats in Mumbai's plush suburban vicinity Juhu.

According to a report in squarefeatindia.com, the 23-year-old actress has finalised a multi-crore property deal. As per the report, Janhvi inked the property deal in the beginning of December and it isn't just one massive flat. The actress has purchased three spacious flats across three floors of a residential building in the upmarket JVPD locality.

Spread out across the 14th, 15th and 16th floor of the building, Janhvi finalised the deal on 7 December and paid a whopping stamp duty of Rs 78 lakh. The actress will also reportedly have access to six car parking spaces in the building. In all, Janhvi has shelled out a staggering Rs 39 crore for the apartments.

Janhvi's mega purchase comes months after purchased two sprawling apartments in a high-rise building in Juhu. While one is a penthouse, the other is an apartment across three floors in the building which will be inter-connected. The luxurious property cost Hrithik close to Rs 97 crore with an uninterrupted view of the Arabian Sea and a 6,500 sq ft open to the sky terrace.

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and in Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao.

Credits :Square Feat India

