After Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit hails Assam doctor for cheering COVID 19 patients with his dance

The video of a doctor dancing to the beats of Ghungroo went viral on social media sometime back. Madhuri Dixit has now reacted to the same on social media.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the nation hard along with the rest of the world. In the midst of all this, health workers around the world are working hard to cater to the needs of the patients. Doctors and nurses alike have been selflessly doing their duties and we get to see multiple instances every day on social media. Recently, a noble deed on the part of an ENT physician from Assam caught the attention of Bollywood star .

The doctor is seen grooving to the beats of the song Ghungroo while wearing a PPE kit in a viral video. While sharing the same, his colleague stated that he did the same to cheer up the COVID-19 patients. Hrithik Roshan was amazed by the doctor’s spirit and wished to learn the latter’s steps someday. Now, has also hailed the doctor and praised him on Twitter. She writes, “Great dance moves & above all, the spirit to stay positive. Kudos to Dr.Arup.”

Check out her tweet below:

Great dance moves & above all, the spirit to stay positive. Kudos to Dr.Arup https://t.co/gB2qVSl01r — Madhuri Dixit Nene (MadhuriDixit) October 21, 2020

Earlier, the doctor had replied to Hrithik’s tweet and thanked the War actor for his kind words. He also stated that he is not eligible enough to teach the star and courteously welcomed him to his state. Talking about Madhuri Dixit, she recently shared a post on social media to mark the completion of 25 years of her movie Yaarana co-starring late . She paid her heartfelt tribute to him as well as Saroj Khan while remembering them in the same.

