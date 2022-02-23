After Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's first look from Vikram Vedha set to be revealed on Thursday

Weeks after dropping Hrihtik Roshan's intense first look as Vedha from Vikram Vedha, the makers are gearing up to release Saif Ali Khan's first look. Vikram Vedha, which is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name, will feature Hrithik and Saif going head-to-head.

Confirming the latest development, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "VIKRAM VEDHA': SAIF FIRST LOOK TOMORROW... Team #VikramVedha will unveil #FirstLook of #SaifAliKhan as #Vikram from #VikramVedha tomorrow [24 Feb 2022]. #HrithikRoshan #BhushanKumar #RelianceEntertainment #VikramFirstLook (sic)."

In January, Hrithik had shared his look as Vedha on social media. Donning a black kurta, black sunglasses and a bloodied face, Hrithik as Vedha sent his fans into a tizzy with his first look. Dropping his look, Hrihtik had captioned it, "वेधा.VEDHA #vikramvedha #SaifAliKhan @radhikaofficial @rohitsaraf @iyogitabihani @pushkar.gayatri #BhushanKumar @sarkarshibasish @sash041075 @chakdyn @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @fridayfilmworks @studiosynot @apinternationalfilms."

Reportedly, the first schedule of Vikram Vedha was shot in Abu Dhabi. After this, Saif Ali Khan finished a 19-day filming schedule in Lucknow. The film also features Radhika Apte in a pivotal role and is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil-language hit film which starred Vijay Sethupathy and R Madhavan in the leading roles. Directed by writer-directors Pushkar and Gayatri, the duo are helming the Hindi adaptation as well.

