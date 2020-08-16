  1. Home
After IAF Kangana Ranaut takes to twitter to slam the movie Gunjan Saxena

Actress Kangana Ranaut has taken a dig at filmmaker Karan Johar and his latest production based on Air Force woman pilot Gunjan Saxena, through a poem.
"Karan Johar ke liye shayari arz hai...Humein nationalism ki dukaan chalani hai par deshbhakti nahi dikhani hai. Pakistan se war wali filmein bahut paise kamati hain, Hum bhi banaenge lekin uska villain bhi Hindustani hai. Ab third gender bhi aa gaya army mein lekin Karan Johar tu kab samjhega ek senani sirf senani hai. (A poem for Karan Johar...we want to jump aboard the nationalism bandwagon but won't show patriotism. Films based on war with Pakistan earn money so we will make such films but the villains in these will still be Indian. Now the third gender has also entered the army, when will you understand, Karan Johar, that a soldier is simply a soldier?)," read a tweet posted by Kangana's team.

Earlier she had slammed the Janhvi Kapoor-starrer "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" via tweets posted by her team.

"All n all GS remains a petty film missing the larger picture and essence of a soldier's life, proving her opponents right who said we are here to protect Bharat Mata but you are here for equal opportunity, that's pretty much sums up the film in the end Gunjan wins not India.SAD," read one tweet.

"Also what is with reluctant desh bhakti, many times Gunjan says in the film 'I don't love my nation I just want to fly the plane' there was no arc to show she fell in love with the country n how she understood the real meaning of uniform!! All she says, 'papa won't let you down'."

It's not just Kangana, but also others who have attacked the film. A hashtag claiming Karan has insulted the Indian Air Force was trending on Twitter on Thursday.

Netizens trolled the filmmaker for the gender bias portrayed in the film, which is based on the first Indian Air Force woman pilot Gunjan Saxena, who was part of the 1999 Kargil conflict.

Also Read: Amid 'Gunjan Saxena' backlash, ex Army Officer tweets IAF's 1994 letter stating it won't induct women

Credits :IANS

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Shut the heck up Kangana, most vile person alive, please get treated and get well soon, don’t let the venom you spew mask your talent

