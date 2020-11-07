  1. Home
  2. entertainment

After Ishaan Khatter, Hrithik Roshan is in awe of Shahid Kapoor’s mirror selfie; Take a look

Shahid Kapoor has shared an amazing mirror selfie that is garnering much love from his B-Town pals. Check out Hrithik Roshan’s reaction below.
12802 reads Mumbai Updated: November 7, 2020 02:52 pm
Shahid KapoorAfter Ishaan Khatter, Hrithik Roshan is in awe of Shahid Kapoor’s mirror selfie; Take a look
Shahid Kapoor, who won hearts with his outstanding performance in Kabir Singh, is definitely one of the most sought-after actors in the film industry. The Jab We Met star will next be seen in the upcoming sports drama Jersey. The actor is currently busy shooting for the film. Amid this, he makes sure to keep his fans posted about his personal and professional life. He often shares selfies on his social media, leaving us in awe of him. Recently, he shared a stunning mirror selfie on his Instagram that is receiving love from his B-town friends.

Speaking of this, Hrithik Roshan is all praises for his latest picture. The War actor commented, “Very कड़क.(Very Solid)." Interestingly, Shahid’s doting wife Mira Rajput also liked the picture and called him ‘hot’. Meanwhile, his brother Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Jerseyyyyyy aane doooooooo.” In the photo, the Udta Punjab star looked dapper in a blue and white shirt while flaunting his new hairstyle and beard. Needless to say, the Kabir Singh star is surely giving us major fitness goals in the latest click.

Check out the Instagram post below:

On a related note, Shahid has undergone an enormous physical transformation to fit into his role in the upcoming sports drama. The talented actor will be seen essaying the role of an ageing cricketer who plans a comeback into the game. 

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey is a remake of the Telugu movie of the same name featuring Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. Besides Shahid, the Hindi version also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead roles. The film that marks the Vivah star’s first collaboration with Mrunal is likely to hit theaters in first half of 2021.

Read Also: Mira Rajput calls Shahid Kapoor 'hot' as he shares a mirror selfie; Ishaan Khatter roots for Jersey

Credits :Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Anonymous 4 minutes ago

This guy looks creepy ...

