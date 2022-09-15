After Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, Nikki Tamboli, Chahatt Khanna’s names crop up in extortion case

After Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, four other models and actors’ names have come up in the 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. As per the Enforcement Directorate (ED) charge sheet obtained by India Today, Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikita Tamboli, Chahatt Khanna, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Sukesh in Delhi’s Tihar Jail via his associate Pinky Irani. Pinky introduced Sukesh to these women with different names, and in exchange for their visits, they reportedly received gifts like Gucci, LV bags, Versace watch, and cash. However, as per reports, Arusha Patil denied meeting the conman in jail. She instead received the money in her bank account.

As per Nikki Tamboli’s statement on 15 December 2021, Pinky Irani contacted her in 2018 and introduced Sukesh Chandrasekhar as Shekhar and mentioned him as a South Indian producer and friend, who wanted to make films with her. Nikki further added that Pinky had also booked their tickets from Mumbai to Delhi and that they went to meet Sukesh the next day.

The ED’s charge sheet states, “It was further revealed that on two occasions Nikita Tamboli met the accused, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, inside the Tihar Jail, Delhi at his office, maintained there. During the first meeting in April 2018, the accused Pinky Irani received an amount to the tune of Rs 10 lakh in cash from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, out of which she gave cash to the tune of Rs. 1.5 lakh to Nikita Tamboli. On the second occasion, after two to three weeks of her first meeting, she went alone to meet Sukesh Chandrasekhar where she was given cash to the tune of Rs 2 lakh and one Gucci Bag by the accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar.”

On the other hand, Chahatt Khanna of Bade Achche Lagte Hain fame reportedly told ED that Pinky introduced Sukesh as Shekhar Reddy to her, and said that he was an owner of a South Indian channel. In her statement to ED made on 16 December 2021, Chahatt said that around January-February 2018, Pinky called her and told her she wanted her as a mom blogger for a fund-raising event for a friend. But it never happened. Chahatt also revealed that Pinky had booked flight tickets for them from Mumbai to Delhi in May 2018 to meet Sukesh.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police for over eight hours in the case. She arrived at the Mandir Marg office of the probe agency in the national capital at 11.30 am and left just before 8 pm, as reported by NDTV. On Thursday, Nora Fatehi was questioned too.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi appears before the Delhi Police for inquiry in Rs 200 Crore extortion case; PICS