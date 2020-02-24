After Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor remembers Sridevi on her 2nd death anniversary; Shares an unseen picture

On Sridevi’s second death anniversary, Sanjay Kapoor shared an unseen picture with the legendary actress from their happy times.

It’s been two years since Bollywood lost its Chandni aka . The diva’s untimely demise created an unfillable void in the industry and her fans were left bereaved. On the other hand, her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and don’t leave a chance to express how much they miss the veteran actress. In fact, Janhvi, who was quite close to Sridevi is often seen sharing pictures of her happy moments with her mother and it is evident that she is not overcome the loss.

On Sridevi’s second death anniversary, as the fans are getting emotional remembering the iconic star, Janhvi also reminisced about the good times she had with her mother. The Dhadak star even shared a beautiful picture from their happy moments as she emphasised that she missed Sridevi every day. And now, Sridevi’s brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor also got emotional as he remembered the Chandini star on her second death anniversary. He shared a blurry but joyful picture with Sridevi on social media wherein the actress was seen feeding Sanjay a cake as they posed for a selfie. The actor captioned the picture with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Sanjay Kapoor remembering Sridevi on her second death anniversary:

For the uninitiated, Sridevi had died of accidental drowning in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel in 2018. To recall, the diva was there to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding and was accompanied by husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi which Janhvi was busy with her debut movie Dhadak.

Credits :Instagram

Read More