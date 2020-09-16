  1. Home
After Jaya Bachchan’s speech on defaming film industry, security beefed up outside Bachchan residence: Reports

As per reports, additional security has been provided outside Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s residence after latter’s parliamentary speech; Take a look
148212 reads Mumbai
Security beefed up outside Jaya Bachchan's houseAfter Jaya Bachchan’s speech on defaming film industry, security beefed up outside Bachchan residence: Reports
Yesterday, Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan made headlines after, in a strongly-worded statement, she took a sly dig at Kangana Ranaut and MP Ravi Kishan’s remarks on Bollywood as she moved a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha to raise the issue of a conspiracy to “defame the film industry”. Jaya Bachchan attacked Ravi Kishan who talked aboutthe “drug menace in Bollywood” and also, the veteran actress, without naming Kangana, took a dig at her and said that it was utter shame that people who earned their living from the industry are now calling it a “gutter”.

And today, the Mumbai police has beefed up the security outside the Bachchan residence as a precautionary measure, a day after Jaya Bachchan spoke in the parliament against attempts to vilify the film industry. As per reports, the Mumbai Police has provided the additional security outside Jalsa. After Jaya Bachchan’s speech, Kangana Ranaut hit back at the actress as she asked her whether she would have had the same reaction if her son, Abhishek Bachchan, was found hanging or her daughter Shweta Bachchan was drugged as a teenager. Also, BJP MP Ravi Kishen took to dig at Jaya Bachchan after she said, “Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain,” as the south actor said that he has made his own thali. 

After Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB, the film industry has come under the scanner with investigations into the drug angle in the actor's death case and the alleged Bollywood drug cartel. Jaya had said, “Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a sham.” Later, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Taapsee Pannu, and others lauded Jaya for her speech. 

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

Jaya”gutter “ mouth

Anonymous 22 minutes ago

She lost respect and now is looking like a joker. No security can bring it back.

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

This Bachchan parivaar have no credibility. Most hypocrite and fake family of Bullywood!

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

What a useful use of the security forces.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Now will BW gang crib about extra security? Now they will be ok even though Jaya will not even leave her house.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

why need security in Amchi Mumbai holier than thou city

Anonymous 2 hours ago

They already have enough security, what a joke.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Who's paying for the extra security? When the funds needs towards helping people ..its being used to secure people who have no control over their mouth..

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Did you pay for KR Y security

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Hahah fattu jayAji!!!

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Sweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda do drugs. They have to support drug mafia.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

drug mafia racket

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Amitabh and Jaya are same. Amitabh supported Rajiv Gandhi and Congress during 1984 Genocide against Sikhs because his friendship to Gandhis was Important. Jaya supports Bollywood that is involved in drugs racket and child trafficking because of friendship with Bollywood people. Bachchans are immoral

Anonymous 5 hours ago

She has to na her daughter n grand kids r neck deep into drugs does she even have an option?same with Sonam even a kid knows wat her brother N sister r into

