After Jaya Bachchan’s speech on defaming film industry, security beefed up outside Bachchan residence: Reports

As per reports, additional security has been provided outside Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s residence after latter’s parliamentary speech; Take a look

Yesterday, Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor made headlines after, in a strongly-worded statement, she took a sly dig at and MP Ravi Kishan’s remarks on Bollywood as she moved a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha to raise the issue of a conspiracy to “defame the film industry”. Jaya Bachchan attacked Ravi Kishan who talked aboutthe “drug menace in Bollywood” and also, the veteran actress, without naming Kangana, took a dig at her and said that it was utter shame that people who earned their living from the industry are now calling it a “gutter”.

And today, the Mumbai police has beefed up the security outside the Bachchan residence as a precautionary measure, a day after Jaya Bachchan spoke in the parliament against attempts to vilify the film industry. As per reports, the Mumbai Police has provided the additional security outside Jalsa. After Jaya Bachchan’s speech, Kangana Ranaut hit back at the actress as she asked her whether she would have had the same reaction if her son, Abhishek Bachchan, was found hanging or her daughter Shweta Bachchan was drugged as a teenager. Also, BJP MP Ravi Kishen took to dig at Jaya Bachchan after she said, “Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain,” as the south actor said that he has made his own thali.

After Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB, the film industry has come under the scanner with investigations into the drug angle in the actor's death case and the alleged Bollywood drug cartel. Jaya had said, “Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a sham.” Later, , Dia Mirza, , and others lauded Jaya for her speech.

#NewsAlert | Maharashtra Govt beefs up the security for the Bachchans. Kajal Iyer with details. pic.twitter.com/askaAzz0f9 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 16, 2020

