After Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next starring Ranbir Kapoor to be much more intense?

As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen portraying a dark role in Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next titled as Devil?

Last year on this date, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga entertained the audience with a romantic drama film starring and Kiara Advani. The film received mixed reviews, with criticism directed at it for glamorising misogyny and toxic masculinity, though Kapoor's performance was praised. As Kabir Singh completes one year today, the director is all set for his next film Devil. Last year there were reports of being approached by Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his upcoming project. However, the actor had not given a nod for the film yet.

And now as per some reports in Mid Day, a source informs that after a chat in September, Sandeep caught up with Ranbir for another narration in January. There were also reports floating around that the director might consider casting Prabhas in the film. On this, the source added that it's not true. Ranbir hasn't given up on the film. It's a dark role that Ranbir has never attempted before. However, before signing the film, Ranbir wants to read the full bound script. The next meeting is scheduled in August. The source further added that darkness and toxicity in Devil will be much more intense than what was seen in Kabir Singh and the film may even receive an A certificate and Ranbir may garner much more criticism than Shahid did.

As per reports, Ranbir has discussed the film with his best friend and director Ayan Mukerji. The source further said that Ayan believes that Devil could be one of the most defining movies of Ranbir's career. However, neither Sandeep nor Ranbir have given any confirmation about this yet.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be seen in Brahmastra. The movie also stars , Amitabh Bachchan, , Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni is a trilogy and this is the first part. In the film, Ranbir plays Shiva while Alia will be seen playing Isha. He will also be seen in Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film opposite .

Credits :Mid Day

