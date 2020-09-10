After Kangana Ranaut, Manish Malhotra’s bungalow comes under BMC scanner and gets notice to respond in 7 days

As per reports, designer Manish Malhotra has been issued a notice by the BMC for illegally turning his residential space into a commercial property

Yesterday, right before reached Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Corporation demolished (BMC) reached Kangana’s office and demolished a part of it. While a day earlier, the BMC officials issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut, a day later, they pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished and then proceeded to demolish the office. Thereafter, after reaching Mumbai, Kangana Ranaut approached the Bombay High Court challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body, and later, the court stayed any further demolition at actor Kangana Ranaut's office in Bandra.

Later, Kangana Ranaut had hit out at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation as they carried out demolition at her property in Mumbai as she took to Twitter to write that there is no illegal construction at her house. She wrote, “There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30.” And now in the latest, fashion designer Manish Malhotra has come under the scanner of the BMC as he has been issued a notice by BMC for illegally turning his residential space into a commercial property and as per reports, the designer has been given a weeks’ time to respond.

As per reports, Manish Malhotra’s bungalow, which is also located at Pali Hill, has come under the BMC scanner as they have raised objections over alleged constructions at his bungalow. Reports suggest that BMC has pointed out the “unauthorised addition and alteration by way of erecting partitions and cabins and unathorised construction of a structure or shed on the first floor of his management office at the bungalow.” After BMC demolition at Kangana’s office, a section of B-towns stars such as Anupam Kher, Dia Mirza, Renuka Shahane, Kubbra Sait, and others slammed the inappropriate actions of BMC.

