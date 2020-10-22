After Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also bats for changing the name of 'Bollywood'

Nwazuddin Siddiqui also opened up on how the industry still seeks validation from the West and that the term 'Bollywood' must be changed.

In the last few months, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made headlines for various reasons. From his recent Netflix film Serious Men to his personal life being discussed at length, the actor has made head turns. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Nawazuddin opened up about his film Serious Men which was well received from various quarters. The talented actor also revealed how the industry still seeks validation from the West and that the term 'Bollywood' must be changed.

Speaking to HT, he said, "Yes, I want to change one thing, the name ‘Bollywood’ itself. Yeh jo udhaar ka naam le rakha hai, sabse pehle humein yeh badalna chahiye." Recently, had also tweeted saying that Bollywood is simply copied from Hollywood and that the term should be banned.

Opening up about the response to Serious Men, Nawazuddin said, "Thank God, we got such a great response, and it connected with people, but if it wouldn’t have, we would have had doubts ‘yeh kya ho gaya’. Then when it would have got some award in the West, it would have been termed good here too. Yeh cheez toh hai, but fortunately it didn’t happen with Serious Men. People are liking it here. The validation is needed, especially from the West, and it hasn’t changed."

Elaborating on how his films have received international recognition and then become a hit in India, he said, "Yes, this is a fact. A lot of my films would go to international festivals, and even get awards, but when they would release here, they wouldn’t get much response. It’s only when they get the validation from West.” Nawazuddin added that he is not dependent on Hollywood, but wants his film instead to go to the West and make noise.

