After Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad, Razneesh Ghai set to make a war film; Reveals being in talks with an A lister

Ever since Kangana Ranaut’s movie Dhaakad was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for this movie to release. The actress kept all her fans excited by sharing BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Dhaakad. Kangana recently wrapped up the film and came back to India. The latest news suggests that the director Razneesh Ghai is all set to make a war film that will be based on the story of Rezang La’s battle that was the sole high point for India in 1962 Indo-China war. The feels that this tale of heroism should be told on the big-screen.

Talking about this film, Razneesh said, “It’s a classic David-versus-Goliath story. The war story [teaches] young people the true value of the Army. The story of 120 soldiers fighting against all odds demands to be told sincerely on the big screen. It’s set in the ’60s, so recreating that era will take some time,” says Ghai. He further added that this story is relevant now as the Indian Army was recently successful in blocking the Chinese troops from crossing the key ridge into the Chushul Valley.

Opening up about the casting, Razneesh said that casting is crucial in such an ambitious project. He revealed that he is in discussion with an A-list star. “Just a good story doesn’t cut it anymore. A film has to offer scale, [sincere] performances, and action that matches the international [standards],” adds the director. Sohel Maklai, who is co-producing the movie, says, “War films in India usually aren’t mounted on a [grand canvas]. But I believe in Razy’s vision.”

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is ‘proud & happy’ as she receives Padma Shri Award