After Kangana's 'brat' comment for Naga Chaitanya, Samantha roots for Dhaakad’s release

After essaying a hard-hitting role in Thalaivi, actor Kangana Ranaut is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Dhaakad. Moreover, on Monday, October 14, the Queen actor also took to social media to announce the release date of her upcoming actioner. While the news has left fans rejoicing, even South diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu appears to be rooting for it.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to share a collage of her four fierce avatars as Agent Agni. While sharing the poster, Kangana said, “She is fierce, feisty and fearless. #AgentAgni is all geared up to set the big screen on fire. Bringing to you the action spy thriller #Dhaakad that will hit theatres on 8 April 2022!” While many fans reacted to the new, even Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to the comment section to drop a slew of fire emoticons under Kangana’s announcement poster.

Take a look at it here:

This reaction from Samantha comes just weeks after the Manikarnika star took to social media to call out Naga Chaitanya on the couple’s divorce. Kangana Ranaut while expressing her opinion on divorce culture, wrote, “Whenever divorce happens fault is always of the man. I may sound orthodox or too judgemental but this is how God has made man and woman, their nature and dynamics. Primitively scientifically, he is a hunter and she is a nurturer.”

“Stop being kind to these brats who change women like clothes and then claim to be their best friends. Yes, out of hundred, yes, one woman can be wrong but that’s the ratio. Shame on these brats who get encouragement from the media and fans. They hail them and judge the woman. Divorce culture is growing like never before”, Kangana added. South couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation earlier this month on October 2. The duo issued a joint statement to make their divorce official, thereby sending fans in a major state of shock.

