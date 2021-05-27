After Karan Johar’s Dostana 2, Kartik Aaryan no longer part of Red Chillies’ Freddy?

It is reported that Kartik Aaryan, who was the lead of Freddy, demanded a change in the script after signing the project.

Kartik Aaryan has been making the headlines for a while now especially on the work front. The actor, who was supposed to play the lead in Dharma Productions’ much talked about Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor, was replaced in the movie. There were reports that this decision was taken after his fallout with Dharma Productions head honcho , however, the makers released a statement about recasting for the film due to professional reasons. While the news came as a shock for Kartik’s fans, it is reported that the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor has lost out on another big project.

We are talking about Red Chillies Entertainment’s Freddy which was being helmed by Ajay Bahl and had in the lead. According to a report published in Film Information, just like Dostana 2, Kartik once again demanded a change in the script after signing in for the project. While the movie was yet to hit the floors, the producers were saved from the loss of investment. On the other hand, after parting ways with the production house, Kartik had, reportedly, returned the signing amount of Rs 2 crore and now the makers are looking for his replacement opposite Katrina.

To recall, it was reported that Dostana 2 had begun rolling and the team had shot for 20 days when Kartik demanded a change in the script. In fact, his replacement also led to a loss for the makers. Meanwhile, Kartik and Red Chillies Entertainment are yet to release an official statement about the actor’s exit from Freddy.

