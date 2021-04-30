After Kareena called Taimur ‘Picasso’, Soha calls Inaaya’s painting a ‘Monet’; Gives it a Tom Cruise quote

Soha Ali Khan shared a picture of her daughter Inaaya’s painting on Instagram. Soha gave it a Tom Cruise quote from Jerry Maguire and made a reference to French painter Claude Monet.

Both Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan have a keen interest in art. In the past, Soha has shared a video where Kunal and Inaaya were starting their artwork and she captioned it, “Kick art your day.” Sometime back, Kareena Kapoor had shared a photo of Taimur where he was painting on a wall on the terrace. Kareena had called Taimur “In-house Picasso”, now Soha has shared a boomerang video where Inaaya is involved deeply in painting. She is painting, what appears to be a colorful amalgamation of vivid imagination with some otherworldly characters on the sheet.

Soha has smartly captioned the post by giving it a Tom Cruise quote from the 1996 classic Jerry Maguire, “Show me the money” and making a reference to French master Claude Monet. Soha captioned the post, “Show Me the Monet”. Soha and Kunal often share Inaaya’s pictures and share glimpses of their personal life with followers. Soha had shared some pictures of Inaaya spending glorious days in the ancestral Pataudi Palace during the months of February and March to spend some time in the lap of luxury and closer to nature.

On the work front, Golmaal Again star Kunal was last seen playing the leading part in Lootcase. The film was released on an OTT platform and turned out to be a successful venture. Divulging completely from the genre, Kunal performed a sleek role with guns and glamour in his web series called Abhay on another OTT platform. Soha on the other hand was last seen in Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3.

Credits :Soha Ali Khan Instagram

