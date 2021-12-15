After Kareena Kapoor Khan, actress’ domestic staffer tests positive for COVID

One member from Kareena Kapoor’s domestic staff has tested positive for COVID, reports ANI. On Tuesday, officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administered RT-PCR tests at Kareena’s residence to test people for Covid. They also sealed her house and sanitized the compounds. This came after Kareena and her friend Amrita Arora confirmed testing Covid positive on their respective social media space on Monday. Both had attended a private dinner at filmmaker Karan Johar’s house on December 8th.

While Kareena and Amrita shared the news on their Instagram stories, news agencies reported about Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor and Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan being Covid positive as well. According to a report in India Today, BMC officials said that Seema was the first one to contract the virus. However, it is not certain if Seema and Maheep were at the same dinner party at Karan’s house. Yesterday, BMC officials sanitized the compounds of Karan Johar’s building and Kareena and Amrita’s residences.

BMC also set up Covid testing camps to test if more people contracted the virus. Reportedly, at least 40 people in KJo’s building took the test, including him, his mother Hiroo Johar, and 10 of his staff members. It should be noted that Karan Johar has tested negative for Covid.

On Monday, Kareena put up a note on IG story to share the news with her fans and followers. The note read, “I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.”

