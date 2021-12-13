After Kareena Kapoor Khan, COVID positive Amrita Arora confirms isolating herself: Following all guidelines

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s best friend Amrita Arora is all over the headlines today. After all, the two best friends have been diagnosed with COVID 19. It was reported that both Kareena and Amrita had contracted the deadly virus at a private party. And while an official announcement about it was awaited, Kareena had recently released a statement confirming the news. Now, Amrita has also confirmed that she has been tested positive for Coronavirus and that she is currently in home quarantine.