After Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘chand’ photo series, Sara Ali Khan captures a moon lit sky

Actor Sara Ali Khan’s love for nature and the sky isn’t hidden from fans. Time and again, the Kedarnath star takes to social media to share dreamy travel photo that ends up blessing the wanderlust hearts of her followers. Now, on Friday night, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a stunning collage of a moon-lit sky and it will surely leave you enticed.

In the collage photo, Sara Ali Khan shared three different versions of the sky as it glows in the light of the moon. Interestingly, Sara captured the moon in a dim-yellow hue and it absolutely looks nothing less than a dream come true. We often see the sky covered in stunning yellow and orange hues, however, this time it was the moon that brightened up the sky. While sharing the collage, Sara wrote, “Full Moon night. Mera Chaand always shining bright.”

Take a look at the photo here:

Surprisingly, this photo of Sara Ali Khan, comes just a day after Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share her ‘Chaand’ photo series. Enjoying some quality time with her family at the Pataudi palace, Kareena captured her loving family beneath a glowing moon-lit sky. The short series included adorable photos of her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Apart from them, even hubby Saif Ali Khan got a special feature in it.

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan last featured in the comedy flick, Coolie No.1 alongside Varun Dhawan. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming musical drama film, Atrangi Re. Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. In the recent past, her collaboration with Vicky Kaushal for Laxman Utekar’s next has also made headlines.

ALSO READ| Ladies, take notes as Sara Ali Khan just revealed her morning skincare routine with a selfie