After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan urges all to 'Wear a mask' in PIC with Inaaya; Says 'Show your love'

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to request everyone to wear a mask amid the rising COVID 19 cases. Now, Soha Ali Khan also took to social media to share a photo in which she is seen masked up inside the house with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and urged the same.

Over the past few weeks, the COVID 19 cases in the country have been on the rise and once again, several states have imposed strict restrictions including wearings masks, night curfew and more. Amid this, stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, , and more have urged all citizens to mask up and step out. Now, after Kareena, Soha Ali Khan also sent a sweet yet important message of wearing a mask with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu via a social media post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha shared a photo while sitting inside the house. In the picture, we can see Inaaya sitting comfortably in her mom Soha's lap while the actress could be seen masked up inside the house. She is seen sitting next to an elderly woman in a mask, who netizens presumed to be Inaaya's naani Sharmila Tagore. The trio is seen masked up while spending time together and with the photo, Soha also aimed to promote the use of masks.

Sharing the photo, Soha wrote, "Show your love. Wear a mask #wearamask." A fan commented on the post and wrote, "naani love." Another wrote, "So Beautiful pic." Another wrote, "She looks so regal... Understated and classy."

Take a look:

Prior to Holi, Soha had been spending time in Pataudi with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and while spending time there, she kept sharing cute glimpses of their village shenanigans. Fans loved every bit of the photos featuring Inaaya and recently, Soha shared how they celebrated Easter together. Photos of little Inaaya dressed in pink with Bunny eared hairband looking for eggs around the garden went viral on social media.

